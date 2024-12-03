It offers different types of property valuations, including full ones which require a valuer to physically inspect a property.

Full valuations are arranged by the major banks or mortgage brokers and are usually required for higher-risk properties or borrowers.

Currently, a borrower can’t choose their own valuer and must pay the fee.

The commission said the fee for a full valuation and the allocation of a valuer to conduct that are determined by Valocity.

This could result in borrowers paying higher prices for full valuations, particularly given the fact banks typically don’t allow prospective borrowers to arrange a valuation directly with a valuer.

Valocity has agreed to address the commission’s concerns by making changes to its platform that give borrowers the ability to reject the fee set by Valocity and request quotes from valuers through the platform.

It is expected these changes will take effect from March and, subject to the commission being satisfied with the changes, will bring the investigation to a conclusion.

“This is an important market for tens of thousands of Kiwis each year, so we’re pleased that Valocity has agreed to make these changes to its online valuation ordering service,” Small said.

“We always encourage consumers to consider their options when deciding the best deal for them, and it is no different for full market valuations.”

Companies Office records show Valocity is majority-owned by Antony and Carmen Vicelich (60.99%). Members of the Huljich family also have substantial shareholdings in it.

Valocity founder and global chief executive Carmen Vicelich.

Valocity founder and global chief executive Carmen Vicelich said the business did not agree with how the commission interpreted competition.

“While we respectfully disagree with the commission’s interpretation of competition, we want to clarify that the selection of valuers is determined by the banks, not Valocity. Our technology simply facilitates the allocation of these bank-approved valuers to lenders on a fair, round-robin basis, without influencing selection or pricing decisions, automating what was a manual process to deliver a better more seamless process for all participants,” she said.

“That said, we’ve welcomed opportunities to enhance our service, introducing greater flexibility and choice for both consumers and lenders as part of our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence.”

The business had worked with the commission throughout the investigation and supported efforts to promote fairness and transparency, she said.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 24 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.