A shake-up of land covenants, exclusive leases and other contractual provisions is in the works. Photo / Supplied

The Commerce Commission wants building suppliers to be “discouraged” from offering merchants rebates for selling lots of their products if this harms competition.

It wants the Government to look at how land covenants, exclusive leases and other contractual provisions are being used “economy-wide” to prevent competing businesses from setting up shop near each other.

And the competition watchdog suggests the Government makes it easier for suppliers of different building products to get products on the market.

These are a few of the recommendations that conclude the Commerce Commission’s year-long market study into residential building supplies.

The Government will consider the recommendations, talk to stakeholders, and outline its response to the study (which it asked the Commission to do) in March.

The Commission acknowledged “competition for the supply and acquisition of key building supplies is not working as well as it could if it was easier for building products to be introduced and for competing supplies to expand their businesses”.

It said a key issue is the regulatory system “continues to incentivise designers, builders and building consent authorities (BCAs) to favour familiar building products over new or competing products”.

It said rebates suppliers offer merchants can make it difficult for new or competing products to access distribution channels and increase sales.

But the Commission stopped short of suggesting the Government bans rebate arrangements, saying rebates don’t always lessen competition.

They’re also used across a wide range of sectors, so banning them in relation to building supplies would call into question whether they should be banned more broadly.

The Commission suggested suppliers review rebate structures to ensure compliance with the Commerce Act. In April, a provision in the Act, which prohibits firms from engaging in anti-competitive conduct, will be strengthened.

The watchdog said: “Based on information collected in this study, we have opened an investigation and are continuing to consider Winstone Wallboards’ rebates.”

Fletcher Building’s Winstone Wallboards, at the same time the Commission released its report, announced it would axe plasterboard rebates for customers buying its products.

As for the land covenant issue, the Commission said it would take a closer look, in early 2023, to ensure firms are complying with the Commerce Act.

It also went a step further, saying: “We recommend an economy-wide review of the use of land covenants and exclusive leases (including other contractual provisions with similar effect), to assess whether a wider multi-sector solution is needed to address their impacts on competition more generally.”

Another key recommendation the Commission made was for competition to be included as an express objective of the building regulatory system, which is currently focussed on safety, health, and durability.

On the impact of big vertically integrated firms, like PlaceMakers and Carters, the Commission said this structure “potentially creates opportunities for certain conduct that can reduce competition”.

“However, it does not appear that this industry structure normally has a material adverse effect on competition for key building supplies at either the supplier level or the merchant level.”

Here is a summary of the Commission’s recommendations:

Enhancing the regulatory system:

1. Introduce competition as an objective to be promoted in the building regulatory system

2. Better serve Māori through the building regulatory system

3. Create more clear compliance pathways for a broader range of key building supplies

4. Explore ways to remove impediments to product substitution and variations

Supporting sound decision-making:

5. Establish a national system to share information about building products and consenting

6. Establish an education and mentoring function for a better co-ordinated and enhanced approach by BCAs to consenting and product approval processes

7. Develop and implement an all-of-government strategy to coordinate and boost OSM (offsite manufacturing)

Addressing strategic business conduct:

8. Promote compliance with the Commerce Act, including by discouraging the use of quantity-forcing supplier-to-merchant rebates that may harm competition

9. Consider the economy-wide use of land covenants, exclusive leases and contractual provisions with similar effect.

