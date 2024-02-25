Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Christopher Niesche: Woolworths resignation proves that life is tough at the top

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Woolworths Australia chief executive Brad Banducci resigned on Wednesday. Photo / File

Woolworths Australia chief executive Brad Banducci resigned on Wednesday. Photo / File

OPINION

The resignation of Woolworths chief executive Brad Banducci illustrates how difficult the job of a modern CEO has become.

The supermarkets boss resigned on Wednesday, later telling reporters: “I haven’t managed to dodge every

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business