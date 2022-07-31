Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Christopher Niesche: Why shareholders are nervous as ANZ eyes SunCorp

5 minutes to read
ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott: "As the smallest of the major banks, we believe a stronger ANZ will be able to compete more effectively in Queensland." Photo / Supplied

ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott: "As the smallest of the major banks, we believe a stronger ANZ will be able to compete more effectively in Queensland." Photo / Supplied

Christopher Niesche
By
Christopher Niesche

Business Writer

COMMENT

ANZ shareholders will be nervously eyeing the bank's planned acquisition of smaller Queensland bank Suncorp.

On the face of it, the A$4.9 billion ($5.3b) takeover looks like a good idea.

Announcing the deal, ANZ

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.