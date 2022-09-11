Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Christopher Niesche: What's unusual about falling Aussie house prices

By Christopher Niesche
5 mins to read
Usually falling house prices coincide with weakness in the economy that has central banks cutting rates. Photo / Getty Images

Usually falling house prices coincide with weakness in the economy that has central banks cutting rates. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

House prices in Australia are falling at their fastest rate since the 1980s.

Since peaking in April, values are down by 3.5 per cent nationally, according to data collected by CoreLogic.

It's the fastest

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.