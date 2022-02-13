Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Christopher Niesche: Magellan, founded by Hamish Douglass, sees share price sink 70 per cent

5 minutes to read
Magellan founder Hamish Douglass. Photo / YouTube

Magellan founder Hamish Douglass. Photo / YouTube

Christopher Niesche
By
Christopher Niesche

Business Writer

OPINION:

When investors lose faith in a company, it is a Herculean task to win it back.

Just ask Hamish Douglass, the founder and largest shareholder of investment company Magellan, who has watched his company's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.