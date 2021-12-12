Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Christopher Niesche: Australia updates its payment system rules for the age of the digital wallet

5 minutes to read
Image / 123rf

Image / 123rf

Christopher Niesche
By
Christopher Niesche

Business Writer

If any of us still owns a cheque book, odds are that it's sitting in a rarely opened desk draw, along with obsolete mobile phone chargers and a random assortment of rubber bands and paper

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.