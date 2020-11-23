Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Christchurch Airport gets Airports Council International accreditation for cutting pollution

3 minutes to read

Using electricity for aircraft on the ground saves 730 tonnes of CO2 per aircraft a year. Photo / Supplied

Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

Christchurch Airport has become one of the first three airports in the world to be recognised for demonstrating best practice in fighting pollution.

The airport last month was the base for the first demonstration flight

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.