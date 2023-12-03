Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Chinese borrowers default in record numbers as economic crisis deepens

Financial Times
4 mins to read
This economic advisor is warning investors and companies to cut ties with China’s economy incase geopolitical tensions escalate. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Defaults by Chinese borrowers have surged to a record high since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, highlighting the depth of the country’s economic downturn and the obstacles to a full recovery.

A total of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business