Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

China’s economic slowdown reverberates across Asia

Financial Times
4 mins to read
A manufacturing slump in South Korea has extended to its longest in nearly half a century. Photo / Getty Images

A manufacturing slump in South Korea has extended to its longest in nearly half a century. Photo / Getty Images

China’s slowing growth is sparking warnings of contagion in Asia, as waning consumer demand and slower manufacturing hit neighbouring countries with close ties to the world’s second-largest economy.

A manufacturing slump in South Korea has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business