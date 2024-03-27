Voyager 2023 media awards
China’s spy attack on New Zealand first since 1985 - Matthew Hooton

GCSB Minister Judith Collins speaks about the Government's stand on China hacking revelations. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

The last time New Zealand was attacked by a so-called friend was in 1985 when France sent spies from its Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE) to bomb the Rainbow Warrior at Auckland’s

