China says economy grew 5.4% in first quarter, beating forecasts

China on Wednesday said its economy grew a forecast-beating 5.4% in the first quarter as exporters rushed to get goods out of factory gates ahead of swingeing new US tariffs.

Beijing and Washington are locked in a fast-moving, high-stakes game of brinkmanship since US President Donald Trump launched a global tariff assault that has particularly targeted Chinese imports.

Tit-for-tat exchanges have seen US levies imposed on China rise to 145%, and Beijing setting a retaliatory 125% toll on US imports. Official data on Wednesday offered a first glimpse into how those trade war fears are affecting the Asian giant’s fragile recovery, which was already feeling the pressure of persistently low consumption and a property market debt crisis.

Beijing’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said “according to preliminary estimates, the Gross Domestic Product in the first quarter… [was] up by 5.4% year-on-year at constant prices”. That was above the 5.1% predicted by analysts polled by AFP ahead of the data release.