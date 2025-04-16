China says economy grew 5.4% in first quarter, beating forecasts

- China’s economy grew 5.4% in the first quarter, surpassing the forecast of 5.1%.
- US-China trade tensions have led to high tariffs, impacting China’s recovery amid low consumption and debt issues.
- Beijing warned of a “complex and severe” global environment, urging more proactive macro policies.
China on Wednesday said its economy grew a forecast-beating 5.4% in the first quarter as exporters rushed to get goods out of factory gates ahead of swingeing new US tariffs.
Beijing and Washington are locked in a fast-moving, high-stakes game of brinkmanship since US President Donald Trump launched a global tariff assault that has particularly targeted Chinese imports.
Tit-for-tat exchanges have seen US levies imposed on China rise to 145%, and Beijing setting a retaliatory 125% toll on US imports. Official data on Wednesday offered a first glimpse into how those trade war fears are affecting the Asian giant’s fragile recovery, which was already feeling the pressure of persistently low consumption and a property market debt crisis.
Beijing’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said “according to preliminary estimates, the Gross Domestic Product in the first quarter… [was] up by 5.4% year-on-year at constant prices”. That was above the 5.1% predicted by analysts polled by AFP ahead of the data release.