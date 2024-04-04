The country’s biggest hotel has a new boss with Craig Bonnor appointed managing director of Cordis, Auckland.

From Monday, Bonnor will succeed Franz Mascarenhas - who has been in the hotel industry for more than 35 years.

Bonnor brings more than 30 years of industry experience in rooms divisions, business development and general management.

He has spent time in properties across Japan, Thailand and Australia, working for brands including Hilton and Carlton Hotels.

He has been a general manager with the Hilton group for more than 12 years, and until last year, had been managing the Hilton, Petaling Jaya in Malaysia, a 547 room hotel.

He has been in the role of general manager at Cordis, Auckland since last December.

Cordis Auckland is New Zealand’s largest hotel with 640 rooms.

“I am incredibly honoured to take on the role of Managing Director at Cordis, Auckland,” said Bonnor.

“I am committed to continuing to deliver exceptional, heartfelt, service to our guests, fostering a positive work environment for our employees, and driving further success for the hotel.”

Cordis is part of the Langham Hotel Group, (LHG) which takes its name from its 159-year-old property in London - recognised as Europe’s first grand hotel.

Franz Mascarenhas, managing director of Cordis Auckland with then Prince Charles and Camilla. Photo / Supplied

It has about 30 hotels worldwide and is looking to expand globally and in this country.

While he’s stepping back from the managing director role, Mascarenhas will continue on part time as an advisor to the hotel, whilst also looking for other expansion opportunities in NZ.

“I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished together at Cordis Hotel over the years,” said Mascarenhas, whose contribution to hotels was recognised with the Ashley Spencer Service to Industry award at the HM Awards in Sydney last year.

He’s been managing director of Cordis Auckland for the past decade, navigating the hotel through the pandemic (when it didn’t take MIQ guests) and the building of a luxury tower on the site.

During this time, he has held senior leadership positions across three global hotel companies - ITT Sheraton Hotels, Hyatt Hotels Corporation and the Langham Hospitality Group.

At the awards in Sydney, Mascarenhas paid tribute to his colleagues and his wife, Lena.

“I have to talk about my wife,” HM magazine reported.

“We both passed out of hotel management school together. She gave up her career to let me focus and she looked after the family – she has done such an amazing job, and she has constantly been the rock in our family.”

In last month’s Infrastructure Auckland report, Mascarenhas said he wanted the importance of the sector to Auckland and NZ to be taken seriously by local and central government.

“We are a large contributor to the government’s GST intake, a large employer given we are a people-related business, a large foreign exchange earner, and the conduit to much more economic activity, such as shopping, eating out and entertainment.”

He says there is not enough ability for the tourism industry to effectively market Auckland or NZ as a destination.

“Every major event - be it business, sport, entertainment or cultural - needs significant funding to secure them to the city or country.”

Grant Bradley has been working at the Herald since 1993. He is the Business Herald’s deputy editor and covers aviation and tourism.



