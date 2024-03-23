Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Are you paying too much KiwiSaver tax? - Diana Clement

Diana Clement
By
4 mins to read
Is your KiwiSaver leaking tax? It might be time to have a look under the bonnet and see what's going on. Photo / 123RF

Is your KiwiSaver leaking tax? It might be time to have a look under the bonnet and see what's going on. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Is your KiwiSaver leaking tax? Kiwi investors have been trained to worry endlessly about how much they’re paying in KiwiSaver fees.

However, one Kiwisaver provider argues that tax is another fee and that most

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business