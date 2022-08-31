Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Changes under way at L'Oreal: Cosmetics brand consults with staff on structure of NZ business

Aimee Shaw
By
3 mins to read
L'Oreal says proposed changes would not affect the supply and fulfilment of its products. Photo / 123RF

L'Oreal says proposed changes would not affect the supply and fulfilment of its products. Photo / 123RF

Cosmetics giant L'Oreal is consulting staff over proposed changes to the structure of its New Zealand business.

However, the company denies speculation the proposed change to its operating model will result in the management of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.