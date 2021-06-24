Change of guard at Deloitte as long serving CEO Thomas Pippos steps down

Mike Horne - new CEO at Deloitte NZ. Photo / Deloite

The guard is changing at one of the country's 'big four' firms, Deloitte NZ, where chief executive Thomas Pippos is stepping down after almost a decade in the role.

Pippos hands over to Mike Horne, currently chief operating officer.

Horne joined Deloitte in 1994 straight out of Otago University.

He says he didn't plan "on being a lifer" but the opportunities the firm has provided in New Zealand and around the world had kept him engaged through all that time.

Horne has also worked in almost all the Deloitte business units, in governance and been based in the UK and Australia, as well as serving on the Asia Pacific executive team.

Horne said he was taking over with the firm in good shape and growing.

As for many businesses right now the big challenges were the supply side issues that the pandemic was creating around labour supply and international connections, Horne said.

"From a Deloitte perspective, we don't have those supply chain issues, some of our clients do, but supply from the talent side is absolutely the biggest challenge.

From a New Zealand economy point of view there were huge regulatory and infrastructure changes in play, he said.

It was going to be crucial to have the people and capability to unlock those.

Pippos, who's been a colourful and often outspoken voice on the business landscape is quick to make it clear he is not retiring.

Deloitte has a tenure system and Pippos has now completed the maximum period as chief executive.

He will take up the position of board chairman at Deloitte NZ when the executive handover is complete.

Thomas Pippos, outgoing CEO of Deloitte. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Pippos started at Deloitte as clerk in the summer break while he did his commerce degree, and has been with the firm more than 30 years.

Pippos said he was proud of the growth the firm had achieved under his management.

It now had 143 partners, up from 84 a decade ago. The New Zealand firm now had more than 1500 staff and revenue in excess of $300m.

The firm would look to recruit 160 graduates for next year, he said.

While still a work in progress, he was pleased with the improvement around diversity.

A regular contributor to the Herald on tax issues and with Budget commentary, Pippos said he hoped he'd have more time in his new role to engage with public debate.