NZME’s David Mackrell has been named chief financial officer of the year at the prestigious Brightstar summit held in Auckland tonight.
Mackrell was appointed CFO of NZME in March 2019 and has led the company’s finance, technology and strategy functions through an unprecedented time in media, dealing with the Covid pandemic, its aftermath and the recent economic downturn.
The award, sponsored by SG Fleet, recognises a CFO’s strategic vision within the company and also generally for people and the planet.
“They will be able to show innovation and key successes achieved over recent times as well as a strong vision for the future, describing how this can drive positive outcomes with the company’s overall business strategy,” the award criteria said.
NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said Mackrell was a deserved winner of CFO of the Year.