Cert NZ issues iPhone, iPad security warning - vulnerability being actively exploited by hackers

Image / 123rf

Crown agency CERT NZ (the Computer Emergency Response Team) has issued an advisory about a security vulnerability with iOS that Apple says is being actively exploited by hackers.

The issue relates to iOS (the software that runs iPhones), iPadOs and tvOS (the software that runs Apple TVs).

"Immediately update your Apple iOS, iPadOS and tvOS devices to version 14.4 where the update is available. For most users, a pop-up should alert you that an update is available – select 'Update Now'," CERT NZ's advisory says.

"If you do not receive a pop up message, follow these steps: Go to Settings > System > Software Update. In there, select "Update Software".

The Herald tried, but iOS 14.4 was not yet available. Apple typically makes updates available on a rolling basis.

Details are scant at this stage, but an Apple notification page on the issue says, "A malicious application may be able to elevate privileges," if it exploits the security vulnerability, indicating it potential for a hacker to take control of a device.

"Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," the iPhone maker says on its security notification page.

CERT NZ recommends that users enable an automatic software update function for software on any device.