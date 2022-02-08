Voyager 2021 media awards
BusinessUpdated

Centuria Capital profit up 21%: Asset Plus, syndicate manager pushes up revenue

5 minutes to read
Jason Huljich and John McBain of Centuria. Photo / Supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Profit is up 21 per cent at ASX-listed Centuria Capital, which manages many syndicated New Zealand commercial properties and an NZX-listed company.

The Sydney-headquartered business bought the now-delisted Augusta Capital two years ago.

