Business

Cecilia Robinson: What Covid can teach us about female leadership

5 minutes to read

Jacinda Ardern has done an outstanding job steering New Zealand through the pandemic. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By: Cecilia Robinson

OPINION:

In 1999, New Zealand had a female Governor-General, Prime Minister, Chief Justice and Opposition leader. The chief executive of our largest company at the time (Telecom) was also female.

Having been born and raised

