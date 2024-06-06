Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Care needed as Te Pāti Māori inquiries follow proper process - Matthew Hooton

By
6 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will have to handle the scandal surrounding Te Pāti Māori carefully. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will have to handle the scandal surrounding Te Pāti Māori carefully. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Matthew Hooton has over 30 years of experience in political and corporate communications and strategy for clients in Australasia, Asia, Europe and North America, including the National and Act parties, and the Mayor of Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business