Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Carbon price rises as Government called out for kicking climate can down the road

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Climate Change Commission chairman Rod Carr recommends the Government gets back on track to meeting emissions reduction targets. Photo / Michael Craig

Climate Change Commission chairman Rod Carr recommends the Government gets back on track to meeting emissions reduction targets. Photo / Michael Craig

The carbon price has risen slightly on the back of the Climate Change Commission (CCC) recommending the Government takes more drastic action to lift the price to a level that better incentivises businesses to reduce

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business