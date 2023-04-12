Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Carbon price plummet costs taxpayers $500 million

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
Crown accounts are further in deficit thanks to a lower carbon price. Photo / NZME

Crown accounts are further in deficit thanks to a lower carbon price. Photo / NZME

The Government’s decision to prevent the carbon price from rising in line with market expectations is costing taxpayers half a billion dollars.

As at the end of February, the Crown accounts were $486 million more

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business