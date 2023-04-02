Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Treasury warns of skyrocketing bills if carbon price used to cut emissions

Thomas Coughlan
By
9 mins to read
The Emissions Trading Scheme is designed to offset the production of greenhouse gases.

The Emissions Trading Scheme is designed to offset the production of greenhouse gases.

Treasury warned ministers that higher prices needed to reduce emissions would send electricity, gas and petrol bills rising by between 3 and 8 per cent - and send the price of industrial and commercial energy

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics