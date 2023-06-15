Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Carbon auction failure not a flop, Climate Change Minister and experts say

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Asked if he was worried about this year’s auctions not clearing, Climate Change Minister James Shaw said, “No. Markets fluctuate all the time.” Photo / Pool

Asked if he was worried about this year’s auctions not clearing, Climate Change Minister James Shaw said, “No. Markets fluctuate all the time.” Photo / Pool

It is becoming increasingly likely the Government will need to find around $1 billion to fund climate-related initiatives, as it isn’t getting the cash it was banking on from the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

On

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business