Canada proposes emissions cap on oil and gas sector

Canada’s oil and gas sector accounts for “more than double the combined pollution from all other heavy and light industries”, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told a news conference.

The Government’s plan “goes after pollution, not production”, he said, adding that it incentivises companies to invest in technically achievable decarbonisation using technology such as carbon capture and sequestration.

Government modelling showed oil and gas production actually increasing 16% between 2019 and 2030-2032 under the proposed regulations.

“No other major oil and gas producer is doing what we’re doing - the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Gulf states. We’re the only large oil and gas producer in the world to do this,” he said.

The proposed rules would apply to upstream oil and gas activities including offshore oil and gas production, Alberta oil sands production and upgrading, and natural gas production and processing, including liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Companies would be allocated emissions allowances and if they go over those thresholds they would be permitted to buy allowances from others that have reduced their greenhouse gas emissions.

Starting in 2027, large oil and gas sector emitters would be first to report their previous year’s annual emissions, followed by smaller operators in 2029.

The emissions cap would apply in 2030.

The Canadian oil and gas sector, which accounts for 25% of exports and contributed C$209 billion ($251.7b) to the Canadian economy last year, posted record profits of C$66b in 2022, but has also had a drop in investment.

“At a time when Canada’s economy is stalling, imposing an oil and gas emissions cap will only make Canadians poorer,” the Business Council of Canada said in a statement. “Strong climate action requires a strong economy. This cap will leave us with neither.”

In an advertising campaign, Alberta province slammed the federal proposal as “reckless and extreme”.

Environmental groups including the Climate Action Network called the long-sought regulations “a historic first” and “good news”.

- AFP