Can we provide more for a financially worse-off child in our will? - Mary Holm

Mary Holm
By
Columnist·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

Inheritance is a privilege and not an entitlement, says barrister Rhonda Powell. Photo / 123RF

Inheritance is a privilege and not an entitlement, says barrister Rhonda Powell. Photo / 123RF

Mary Holm
Opinion by Mary Holm
Mary Holm, ONZM, is a freelance journalist, a seminar presenter and a bestselling author on personal finance.
Learn more

When 50/50 may not be best

Q: Last week’s letter regarding boys getting the lion’s share of parental financial help really got to me.

We were financially very secure, we put both son and daughter through private schools. Our daughter flew high and finished uni with first-class honours. Our son

Save

