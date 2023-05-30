Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Can the world make electric vehicle batteries without China?

New York Times
By: Agnes Chang and Keith Bradsher
8 mins to read
Even by 2030, China will make more than twice as many batteries as every other country combined, according to estimates from consultancy Benchmark Minerals. Photo / Juice, Unsplash

Even by 2030, China will make more than twice as many batteries as every other country combined, according to estimates from consultancy Benchmark Minerals. Photo / Juice, Unsplash

It is one of the defining competitions of our age: the countries that can make batteries for electric cars will reap decades of economic and geopolitical advantages.

The only winner so far is China.

Despite

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business