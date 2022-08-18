Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Cameron Bagrie: Why the role of banks deserves a lot more scrutiny

6 minutes to read
The economy is estimated to be around $360 billion, yet bank loans exceed $500b. On top of this, they make eye-watering returns on equity and profits. Photo / NZME

The economy is estimated to be around $360 billion, yet bank loans exceed $500b. On top of this, they make eye-watering returns on equity and profits. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By Cameron Bagrie

OPINION:

The role of banks in the economy doesn't get enough attention.

Banks are exceptionally good lobbyists, and few commentators really understand banking. The economy is estimated to be around $360 billion.

Bank loans

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.