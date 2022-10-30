Rachel Kelly has quit Callaghan Innovation - and she's not leaving quietly. Photo / Supplied

A director of Government innovation agency Callaghan Innovation has resigned.

BusinessDesk is reporting the resignation happened because of how Callaghan handled due diligence reports relating to private company Manaaki/We Are Indigo.

Rachel Kelly quit and posted yesterday on LinkedIn.

"I don't think I've come across a single Callaghan Innovation representative who isn't passionate about contributing to a better future through innovation," Kelly said.

"However, over the last few months, I've experienced serious conflict over my values and the decisions made by the board, namely regarding the things we learned during recent due diligence activities and subsequent OIAs," she added.

She said due to irreconcilable difference in values, she had formally resigned as a director from Callaghan Innovation.

"I want any villains and allegations of this situation to be graciously exposed, with proof of what they've done, and justice for their victims," Kelly said.

BusinessDesk understood the issues reportedly related to more than $5 million in Government work during the pandemic but Manaaki said it had done nothing wrong.

The controversy had been incubating in New Zealand's innovation sector for some time.

And it reportedly involved allegations Manaaki/We Are Indigo took advantage of start-up founders it was contracted to assist.

"We acknowledge that we made mistakes in the course of these partnerships, and that we needed to improve our processes and performance," Manaaki/We Are Indigo said in a statement.

"However, there was no bad intention on our part."

Manaaki/We Are Indigo shareholders include All Blacks Ardie Savea and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Callaghan Innovation was created in 2013 from the Crown Research Institute IRL.

The agency is named after Sir Paul Callaghan, who was a physicist specialising in nanotechnology and magnetic resonance.