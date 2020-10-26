Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

'Buyers frantic, banks tough' - new survey reveals what's really going on with mortgages

4 minutes to read

One Auckland adviser is referring some clients directly to banks. Photo / Andrew Warner

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

"Buyers frantic, banks tough", is the headline on a new survey out today of mortgage advisers, detailing how more people are trying to get money but the banking sector is increasingly tightening the reigns.

Independent

Subscribe to Premium

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
one roof

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.