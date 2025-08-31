Buyer confidence holding firm in property market

The latest ASB Housing Confidence Survey reflects a market caught between opportunity and caution. Photo / Fiona Goodall

The latest ASB Housing Confidence Survey shows buyer optimism is holding firm despite subdued market conditions.

A net 26% of Kiwis believe it’s a good time to buy in the latest survey – covering the three months to July – compared with 28% the previous quarter.

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said the July quarter’s results reflect a market caught between opportunity and caution.

“Buyer sentiment is holding up well, even while the housing market remains muted.

“Lower interest rates and stabilising house prices are helping, but weak demand and job insecurity are keeping the recovery in check.”