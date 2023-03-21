Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Buy now pay later operator Laybuy lays off more workers

Tamsyn Parker
By
4 mins to read
Buy-now-pay-later is facing regulation in multiple countries. Photo / NZME

Buy-now-pay-later is facing regulation in multiple countries. Photo / NZME

Kiwi buy-now-pay-later operator Laybuy is laying off more staff - its second round of redundancies in less than a year - as it strives to reach profitability.

The company said it intends to restructure part

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business