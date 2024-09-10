Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Buy now, pay later fees to go unregulated thanks to David Seymour’s new Ministry for Regulation

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Minister for Regulation David Seymour flexes his muscles with the backing of the Ministry for Regulation. Photo / Marty Melville

Minister for Regulation David Seymour flexes his muscles with the backing of the Ministry for Regulation. Photo / Marty Melville

Afterpay is promising not to hike its fees, as the Government deregulates the buy now, pay later (BNPL) sector.

Cabinet has agreed to remove some consumer protections from the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business