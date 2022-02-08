Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Businessman offers to pay for audit of budgets to resolve America's Cup hosting impasse

5 minutes to read
Team New Zealand successfully defended the America's Cup in Auckland in early 2021 but the venue of the next cup has not been announced. Photo / Dean Purcell

Team New Zealand successfully defended the America's Cup in Auckland in early 2021 but the venue of the next cup has not been announced. Photo / Dean Purcell

Hamish Rutherford
By
Hamish Rutherford

Editor

The multi-millionaire businessman behind a campaign to keep the America's Cup in Auckland has offered to pay for a top-flight accountancy firm to independently audit the yawning differences between his budget and those of Emirates

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.