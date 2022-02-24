Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Businesses complain support payment criteria is confusing, thresholds too tight

5 minutes to read
A snap survey of Hospitality New Zealand members found a majority do not believe they will qualify for the latest round of Covid support. Photo / Alex Burton

A snap survey of Hospitality New Zealand members found a majority do not believe they will qualify for the latest round of Covid support. Photo / Alex Burton

Hamish Rutherford
By
Hamish Rutherford

Wellington Business Editor

After the Government announced another round of business support for businesses hit by the impact of Covid, Hospitality New Zealand saw an overwhelming response: confusion.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced a fresh round of support

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.