Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Sustainable business & finance
Updated

Woollen shoe firm Allbirds branches out into apparel with new clothing line

Aimee Shaw
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Allbirds co-founders Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger. Photo / Peter Prato

Allbirds co-founders Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger. Photo / Peter Prato

New Zealand-founded, US-based woollen shoe company Allbirds is expanding its environmentally friendly manufacturing to apparel.

The San Francisco headquartered company, co-founded by former All White Tim Brown, is gearing up to launch a clothing line

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sustainable business & finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sustainable business & finance