Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Sustainable business & finance
Updated

Sustainable Business and Finance: NZ on the line in Dubai for COP28

Fran O'Sullivan
By
Head of Business·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
COP28 is being held in Dubai this year.

COP28 is being held in Dubai this year.

Whoever Prime Minister-in-waiting Christopher Luxon sends up to Dubai for COP28 as his Climate Change Minister will face a rude awakening.

New Zealand political leaders have talked a big game on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sustainable business & finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sustainable business & finance