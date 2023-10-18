Electricity generation companies are spending billions on wind, solar and geothermal power plants to take New Zealand to 100 per cent renewable – who will win and lose the race? Video / NZHerald

Greenhouse gas emissions were up in the first half of the year despite a big fall in emissions from the electricity generation industry.

Stats NZ today said seasonally-adjusted total quarterly emissions rose 0.2 per cent in the June quarter.

The increase was equivalent to 33 kilotonnes (kt) of CO2.

That followed an increase of 0.1 percent in the March quarter.

Transport, postal, and warehousing services accounted for the biggest increase in emissions during the June quarter, up 10.1 per cent.

“As air transport emissions continue to rise, quarterly services emissions are now nearing pre-Covid levels,” Stats NZ said today.

Power generation accounted for the biggest fall in emissions in the June 2023 quarter.

This was mostly due to a strong performance form hydroelectricity, whereas natural gas and coal generation fell in the June quarter.

“As a result, the share of electricity generated by renewable sources was over 90 per cent in June 2023,” Stats NZ added.

The hydro-electricity facility at Lake Karapiro on the Waikato River. Photo / Alistair Guthrie

In the latest quarter for which data was available, carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide emissions were all down on the March quarter readings.

But emissions were up slightly for fluorinated gases, which are mostly used as refrigerants.

Year-on-year, total emissions fell 1.8 per cent to the end of June 2023.

Stats NZ said emissions from electricity, gas, water, and waste services, manufacturing, agriculture, forestry, and fishing were all down.

But transport, postal, and warehousing services, household emissions, and emissions from construction and mining were all up over the year.