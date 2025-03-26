Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Project Auckland

City Rail Link to boost Auckland’s growth amid connectivity challenges - Cameron Law and Lauren Jewell

By Cameron Law and Lauren Jewell 
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

A legacy of investment that began with the first America’s Cup defence and continued through the revitalisation of Britomart, the hosting of the Rugby World Cup and the development of Commercial Bay is seeing Auckland transform into a world-class city.

A legacy of investment that began with the first America’s Cup defence and continued through the revitalisation of Britomart, the hosting of the Rugby World Cup and the development of Commercial Bay is seeing Auckland transform into a world-class city.

Opinion by Cameron Law and Lauren Jewell 
Cameron Law and Lauren Jewell are directors at design and advisory company Aurecon.

What a summer it’s been!

Tāmaki Makaurau has shone, hosting world-class events almost every week, from the Manu Championships at Karanga Plaza to Six60 at Silo Park and Outdoor Cinema at Takutai Square.

It’s great to see Aucklanders getting out and embracing everything our city has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Project Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Project Auckland