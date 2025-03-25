Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Project Auckland
Updated

Chris Bishop outlines plans for Auckland’s growth at Project Auckland event

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop is fronting the annual Project Auckland luncheon at the Northern Club today on Government plans to accelerate Auckland’s growth.

There have been increasing calls for more urgent infrastructure delivery and central Government involvement in the country’s biggest city.

Minister for Auckland Simeon Brown, Project Auckland editor Fran O’Sullivan and Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Simon Bridges will take part in a panel discussion to unpack Bishop’s comments.

The Minister’s address will be live on nzherald.co.nz from noon.

As the Herald reports today, there’s strong support for a regional or city deal — the next step in Auckland fulfilling its potential as New Zealand’s economic powerhouse.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auckland Council submitted an extensive proposal that detailed the region’s major priorities with the potential to increase New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 3% to 7%.

Auckland Council chief executive Phil Wilson says it’s time to stop the parochial argument that somehow investment in Auckland comes at a cost to other regions.

“Actually, investment in Auckland is to the national advantage because New Zealand needs a globally competitive city of scale that provides the next generation with business and employment opportunities.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Project Auckland was launched in November 2006 as part of a New Zealand Herald leadership campaign.

Save

Latest from Project Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Project Auckland