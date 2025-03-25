Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop is fronting the annual Project Auckland luncheon at the Northern Club today on Government plans to accelerate Auckland’s growth.

There have been increasing calls for more urgent infrastructure delivery and central Government involvement in the country’s biggest city.

Minister for Auckland Simeon Brown, Project Auckland editor Fran O’Sullivan and Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Simon Bridges will take part in a panel discussion to unpack Bishop’s comments.

The Minister’s address will be live on nzherald.co.nz from noon.

As the Herald reports today, there’s strong support for a regional or city deal — the next step in Auckland fulfilling its potential as New Zealand’s economic powerhouse.