But Flowerday believes Zespri’s market diversification – it exports to 52 countries – built over decades gives it a little more wriggle room than some sectors to adapt to changes.

“If I take this year as an example, the USA we see as our fourth key core market over the long term. We’ve been working on that market for over a decade now and our sales have increased 30% this year, even in spite of new 15% tariffs.

“That’s because we’ve invested in the market. We’ve had a long-term strategy there ... so I have some reasonable confidence that we will continue to be able to manoeuvre over the next decade as well.”

Zespri’s 2500 New Zealand growers have turned in a record crop to be shifted this year and, while it reports record forecast per hectare returns for all categories except SunGold and organic green, along with strong sales in Europe and North America, in correspondence to growers it has noted a shift in economic mood across many Asian markets.

Flowerday says sales have been slower in China this year. Whether that’s short-term or structural is something the company’s still working out.

“From a mega-trend point of view, we still see China as important over the next decade. There’s just a little bit more nervousness in terms of what the markets are going to do.

“Switching the view to Japan, where there is almost $1 billion of New Zealand fruit sales for us, they have some inflation now, which they’re not used to. Rice has doubled in price for a Japanese consumer in the last year. So they are concerned about what that means in terms of their cost of living, and what that means in terms of their selection of food choices, including kiwifruit,” he says.

“We’re really happy with where we are and we know we’ve got to continue working hard, playing our part for New Zealand.

“We know how important Zespri is for New Zealand now.”