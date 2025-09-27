Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Business Reports / Mood of the Boardroom

Mood of the Boardroom: Trump tariffs hit NZ exporters as CEOs warn of tougher US trade climate

Fran O'Sullivan
Head of Business·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Fran O’Sullivan's speech from Mood of the Boardroom 2025. Video / NZ Herald

Donald Trump is rapidly reshaping the global order in his second term as United States President.

Since Trump resumed power in January this year, he has significantly changed the US policy environment. Already he has signed more than 200 Executive Orders issuing directives, ranging from immigration to tariffs and climate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save