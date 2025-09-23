Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Opinion
Home / Business / Business Reports / Mood of the Boardroom

Mood of the boardroom: Survey reveals rising concern over government spending - Thomas Pippos

Opinion by
Thomas Pippos
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Thomas Pippos, chairman of Deloitte NZ. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Thomas Pippos, chairman of Deloitte NZ. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

THE FACTS

  • Survey shows majority expect tax rates to rise due to fiscal deficits and economic performance.
  • Wealth tax remains unpopular, with 81% not supporting its introduction; similar sentiment for gift and estate duties.
  • Support exists for broadening tax on asset gains and targeting superannuation by increasing eligibility age.

Survey outcomes are always impacted by the broader context that currently includes social, financial, and geopolitical uncertainty.

While this year’s sentiments are generally not diametrically different to those in prior periods, the reality that navigating a way forward will take longer and will be more challenging than what

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save