Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Business Reports / Mood of the Boardroom

Mood of the Boardroom: Skills, tax and policy changes top concerns

Bill Bennett
NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Chief executives from Foodstuffs, Mainfreight, Mitre10 and Mercury with their hot takes at Mood of the Boardroom 2025. Video / Michael Craig

Economic uncertainty remains a key challenge for New Zealand businesses, yet they are planning more investment than last year. The 2025 Business Sentiment Survey of 130 BusinessNZ members found 68% expect to invest the same or more capital expenditure than last year. That figure is up from 61% in 2024.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save