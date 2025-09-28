Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Business / Business Reports / Mood of the Boardroom

Mood of the Boardroom: Poor governance is stalling NZ productivity growth - Cameron Bagrie

Opinion by
Cameron Bagrie
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Cameron Bagrie is lead economist at Bagrie Economics.

Garth Bray joins Michael Morrah live from the Mood of the Boardroom to discuss the latest rankings of Cabinet by the CEOs. Video / NZ Herald

THE FACTS

  • New Zealand boardrooms are underperforming, with poor risk management and a focus on housing over productivity.
  • Capital productivity has declined 8.7% since 1996, affecting competitiveness and economic growth.
  • Economist Cameron Bagrie calls for more shareholder activism and improved management skills to drive innovation.

At the heart of any economy is a basic concept; the taking and managing of risk.

New Zealand is not good at it. We can point to road cone-itis, that proliferation of road cones, but the issues go way further. We build stuff then mismanage it. We fixate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save