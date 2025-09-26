“Companies are responding to tariffs, supply chain disruption and investment uncertainty in real time”. Whether through scenario planning, diversifying into new markets or passing on costs to importers and consumers, she says these real-time adjustments are often invisible in high-level policy discussions, yet they are vital for resilience and competitiveness.
She is also focused on the future of New Zealand’s free trade agenda. Roxburgh points out that while New Zealand benefits from a dense “elaborate spaghetti network of free trade agreements”, gaps remain. “India and the US are the big missing pieces,” she says, noting that the government is putting huge investment into growing the India relationship and negotiating an FTA.
“At the same time, behind-the-border barriers – non-tariff costs – hit our exporters up to $10 billion a year. It’s a huge challenge.”
She also sees real opportunity in major trade blocs deepening collaboration. “If The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the European Union were to do something together – and with us being a member of the CPTPP – it would be around 30% of the global trade. That’s one to watch.”
For Roxburgh, NZIBF’s role in the current climate is clear: to amplify exporters’ experience and work with the Government to push forward on market access.
“What does a business response look like to geopolitical uncertainty? Scenario planning, diversification, pricing changes, working with partners. These are practical steps companies are taking, and that’s the story we need to tell.”