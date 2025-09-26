Felicity Roxburgh, executive director, New Zealand International Business Forum.

The New Zealand International Business Forum (NZIBF) has entered a new chapter of leadership, with Felicity Roxburgh stepping in as executive director at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Roxburgh brings almost 20 years’ experience in trade and foreign policy. She has served in senior roles at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, with postings in Hong Kong, New York and in the Pacific. Most recently, she was New Zealand’s Consul-General in New Caledonia, and before that led the business programme at the Asia New Zealand Foundation. She succeeds Stephen Jacobi who helped establish NZIBF in 2007.

Roxburgh had little time to ease into the role. Just weeks after joining the Forum she was fronting 15 media interviews on the United States’ sudden 15% tariff on New Zealand goods.

“There is a large appetite to understand what is happening in clear, simple terms and the impact on our exporters,” she says. “People knew the tariffs were going to impact us, but they didn’t know how or why.”

One of her top priorities is ensuring the fast-moving responses of business are better understood.