Mood of the Boardroom: Leaders warn global instability hitting business

Tim McCready
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Ahead of the Mood of the Boardroom survey results, three business leaders reveal how the sector is performing and the challenges they can’t ignore.

New Zealand’s business leaders are sharply aware of the risks posed by an unsettled global environment, with the majority now integrating geopolitics into their governance.

In the 2025 Mood of the Boardroom survey, published tomorrow, 78% of chief executives say their boards regularly assess geopolitical vulnerabilities as part of their

