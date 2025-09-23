Ahead of the Mood of the Boardroom survey results, three business leaders reveal how the sector is performing and the challenges they can’t ignore.

New Zealand’s business leaders are sharply aware of the risks posed by an unsettled global environment, with the majority now integrating geopolitics into their governance.

In the 2025 Mood of the Boardroom survey, published tomorrow, 78% of chief executives say their boards regularly assess geopolitical vulnerabilities as part of their risk matrix. A further 21% say the issue is not systematically addressed, and 1% say they are unsure.

For many leaders, 2025 has reinforced the need for constant vigilance. “This year has underlined that small nations like New Zealand feel every ripple of global instability and must turn agility into our strategic advantage,” says Institute of Directors CEO Kirsten (KP) Patterson.

For some, the response is systematic. Morrison CEO Paul Newfield says, “At every board meeting, we discuss geopolitics and its impact on both capital flows and investment risks.”

Executives with international reach stress the obvious. “A no-brainer when we operate and are exposed to the Asean, European and the Americas markets,” says Mainfreight managing director Don Braid. The head of an investment firm adds: “New Zealand is obviously very vulnerable when you look at what is happening in Southeast Asia and in the Pacific. This is our region.”