Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Business Reports / Mood of the Boardroom

Mood of the Boardroom: Labour’s front bench scores poorly in business leaders’ survey

Tim McCready
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Fran O’Sullivan's speech from Mood of the Boardroom 2025. Video / NZ Herald

Chief executives warn that Labour looks like a party waiting for the coalition to collapse under its own failures, rather than offering a credible alternative.

“The Labour opposition generally lacks visibility and is generally simply looking for the Government to fall out of favour,” says Deloitte chairman Thomas Pippos.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save