Mood of the Boardroom: Datacom CEO says businesses need increased cybersecurity to make real AI gains

Bill Bennett
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

“If you’re going to save money on anything, don’t save it on cybersecurity," says Datacom CEO Greg Davidson

Datacom’s 2025 AI Impact in New Zealand report shows local organisations are embracing artificial intelligence. Eighty-seven per cent of businesses use some form of AI and close to a third are working with advanced AI.

Yet, Datacom CEO Greg Davidson says that while AI tools like ChatGPT are everywhere:

